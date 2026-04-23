Play-by-play recap: Iowa 6 UIC 4

Another day, another midweek and another win for the Iowa Baseball team. Tested for the first time this season in a midweek, the Hawkeyes picked up a 6-4 win over the visiting UIC Flames. The pitching staff was good again, as they have been all season in midweeks, led by a a combined 7.0 innings from Brolan Frost and Jaron Bleeker.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 23-16 on the season and are now 9-0 in midweek games. Iowa will travel to Bloomington this weekend for a huge three-game series against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Flames…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 UIC 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Will Flanigan BB, Jake Busson K (I), Ashton Kampa ꓘ (II), Thomas Curry K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 UIC 0

***RHP Kendall Lyons pitching for UIC***

Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley BB, Caleb Wulf 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 UIC 0

Kale Jensen BB, Sean Cody 1B, Colin Husko 3-6 FC (I)

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Andrew Pyszka 3HR (3-0), James Hackett BB, Flanigan 3-6 FC (II), Busson F-4 (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – UIC 3 Iowa 0

Carter Geffre 5-3 (I), Brett White 3-1 (II), Mitch Wood BB, Kellen Strohmeyer F-6 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – UIC 3 Iowa 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Kampa F-2 (I), Curry 4-3 (II), Jensen 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – UIC 3 Iowa 0

***LHP Aidan Terronez pitching for UIC***

Ben Swails 1B/SB, Schulte 6-3 (I), Mitchell 5-3 (II), Risley K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – UIC 3 Iowa 0

Cody F-9 (I), Husko 6-3 (II), Pyszka ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – UIC 3 Iowa 0

Wulf F-7 (I), Geffre 1B/E7, White 1B, Wood 3HR (3-3), Strohmeyer K (II), Swails BB/SB, Schulte 1B, Swails scores E3 (4-3), Mitchell 3U (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 4 UIC 3

Hackett F-3 (I), Flanigan K (II), Busson F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 4 UIC 3

***RHP Mark Eddie pitching for UIC***

Risley BB, Wulf 2B, Geffre F-4 (I), White ꓘ (II), Wood F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 4 UIC 3

Kampa 3U (I), Curry BB/WP

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

*2-0 count on Kale Jensen*

Jensen BB, Cody F-7 (II), Husko 1B (4-4), Pyszka 4-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 UIC 4

Strohmeyer F-7 (I), Swails K (II), Schulte 2B, Mitchell 1B (5-4), Mitchell out 9-3-6 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 5 UIC 4

Hackett 6-3 (I), Flanigan ꓘ (II), Busson 1B, Kampa 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 UIC 4

Risley HBP/SB/WP, Wulf F-5 (I), Geffre 1B (6-4)

***LHP Michael Vitellaro pitching for UIC***

Max Burt 2B, Wood K (II), Kyle Alivo K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 6 UIC 4

Vidal Colon ꓘ (I), Jensen ꓘ (II), Cody F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 6 UIC 4

Swails F-9 (I), Schulte 6-3 (II), Mitchell K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 6 UIC 4

Husko 2B, Pyszka ꓘ (I), Hackett ꓘ (II), Flanigan 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 6 UIC 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E UIC 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 2 Iowa 0 0 0 4 0 1 1 0 – 6 11 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Brady Ferguson (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Beau Leisure (0.2 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (3.1 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Jaron Bleeker (3.0 INN, 0 R, 3 H, 5 K, 0 BB)

UIC: Kendall Lyons (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Aidan Terronez (2.0 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Mark Eddie (2.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Michael Vitellaro (1.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB)