Play-by-play recap: Iowa 6 UIC 4
Another day, another midweek and another win for the Iowa Baseball team. Tested for the first time this season in a midweek, the Hawkeyes picked up a 6-4 win over the visiting UIC Flames. The pitching staff was good again, as they have been all season in midweeks, led by a a combined 7.0 innings from Brolan Frost and Jaron Bleeker.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 23-16 on the season and are now 9-0 in midweek games. Iowa will travel to Bloomington this weekend for a huge three-game series against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Flames…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 UIC 0
***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***
Will Flanigan BB, Jake Busson K (I), Ashton Kampa ꓘ (II), Thomas Curry K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 UIC 0
***RHP Kendall Lyons pitching for UIC***
Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley BB, Caleb Wulf 6-4-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 UIC 0
Kale Jensen BB, Sean Cody 1B, Colin Husko 3-6 FC (I)
***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***
Andrew Pyszka 3HR (3-0), James Hackett BB, Flanigan 3-6 FC (II), Busson F-4 (III)
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – UIC 3 Iowa 0
Carter Geffre 5-3 (I), Brett White 3-1 (II), Mitch Wood BB, Kellen Strohmeyer F-6 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – UIC 3 Iowa 0
***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***
Kampa F-2 (I), Curry 4-3 (II), Jensen 3U (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – UIC 3 Iowa 0
***LHP Aidan Terronez pitching for UIC***
Ben Swails 1B/SB, Schulte 6-3 (I), Mitchell 5-3 (II), Risley K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – UIC 3 Iowa 0
Cody F-9 (I), Husko 6-3 (II), Pyszka ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – UIC 3 Iowa 0
Wulf F-7 (I), Geffre 1B/E7, White 1B, Wood 3HR (3-3), Strohmeyer K (II), Swails BB/SB, Schulte 1B, Swails scores E3 (4-3), Mitchell 3U (III)
- 1
Oregon lands No. 1 QB recruit Will Menci
- 2
Greg Sankey shuts down eliminating SEC title game
- 3New
Texas A&M transfer Pop Isaacs commits to OU
- 4
Alabama, Kalen DeBoer agree to contract extension
- 5
FOX officially buys back 2026 Big Ten title game from NBC
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
4 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 4 UIC 3
Hackett F-3 (I), Flanigan K (II), Busson F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 4 UIC 3
***RHP Mark Eddie pitching for UIC***
Risley BB, Wulf 2B, Geffre F-4 (I), White ꓘ (II), Wood F-9 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 4 UIC 3
Kampa 3U (I), Curry BB/WP
***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***
*2-0 count on Kale Jensen*
Jensen BB, Cody F-7 (II), Husko 1B (4-4), Pyszka 4-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 UIC 4
Strohmeyer F-7 (I), Swails K (II), Schulte 2B, Mitchell 1B (5-4), Mitchell out 9-3-6 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 5 UIC 4
Hackett 6-3 (I), Flanigan ꓘ (II), Busson 1B, Kampa 3U (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 UIC 4
Risley HBP/SB/WP, Wulf F-5 (I), Geffre 1B (6-4)
***LHP Michael Vitellaro pitching for UIC***
Max Burt 2B, Wood K (II), Kyle Alivo K (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 6 UIC 4
Vidal Colon ꓘ (I), Jensen ꓘ (II), Cody F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 6 UIC 4
Swails F-9 (I), Schulte 6-3 (II), Mitchell K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 6 UIC 4
Husko 2B, Pyszka ꓘ (I), Hackett ꓘ (II), Flanigan 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 6 UIC 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|UIC
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|–
|6
|11
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Brady Ferguson (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Beau Leisure (0.2 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (3.1 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Jaron Bleeker (3.0 INN, 0 R, 3 H, 5 K, 0 BB)
UIC: Kendall Lyons (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Aidan Terronez (2.0 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Mark Eddie (2.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Michael Vitellaro (1.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB)