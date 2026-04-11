Play-by-play recap: USC 9 Iowa 2

In the series opener on Friday night, the Hawkeyes fell victim to one of the best pitching performances you’ll see all season. USC starter Mason Edwards tossed 8.1 dominant innings, tallying a career-high 16 strikeouts, as the Trojans defeated Iowa 9-2 in Los Angeles.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 18-13 overall and 5-8 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to even the series on Saturday, with Maddux Frese set to get the start for Iowa, while it will be Grant Govel for the Trojans.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Trojans…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 #14 USC 0

***LHP Mason Edwards pitching for USC***

Gable Mitchell 4-1 (I), Caleb Wulf K (II), Miles Risley F-4 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 #14 USC 0

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Abbrie Covarrubias BB, Adrian Lopez F-7 (I), Augie Lopez F-9 (II), Covarrubias caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 #14 USC 0

Carter Geffre K (I), Kooper Schulte F-4 (II), Joey Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 #14 USC 0

Kevin Takeuchi BB/WP, Andrew Lamb 2B (1-0)

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Maximo Martinez 6-3 (I), Isaac Cadena 1B (2-0), Dean Carpentier HBP, Diego Velazquez K (II), Covarrubias F-8 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – #14 USC 2 Iowa 0

Matthew Delgado K (I), Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (II), Ben Swails K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – #14 USC 2 Iowa 0

Adrian Lopez 1B, Augie Lopez 1B/PB, Lopez scores on a passed ball (3-0), Takeuchi reaches via dropped third strike/PB, Lamb F-9 SAC (I) (4-0), Martinez K (II), Cadena K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Mitchell HBP, Wulf K (I), Mitchell caught stealing (II), Risley F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Carpentier K (I), Velazquez 4-3 (II), Covarrubias 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Geffre K (I), Schulte K (II), Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Adrian Lopez 6-3 (I), Augie Lopez BB, Takeuchi 5-4 FC (II), Lamb F-6 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Delgado 6-3 (I), Strohmeyer BB, Swails 1B, Mitchell ꓘ (II), Wulf K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – #14 USC 4 Iowa 0

Martinez F-6 (I), Cadena 1B/E7, Carpentier 6-3 (II), Velazquez 2B (5-0), Covarrubias F-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – #14 USC 5 Iowa 0

Risley ꓘ (I), Geffre ꓘ (II), Schulte 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – #14 USC 5 Iowa 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Adrian Lopez K (I), Augie Lopez ꓘ (II), Takeuchi BB/SB, Jack Basseer 1B (6-0), PR Walter Urbon advances E1, Martinez F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – #14 USC 6 Iowa 0

Jaylen Ziegler ꓘ (I), Delgado K (II), Mitch Wood K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – #14 USC 6 Iowa 0

Cadena HBP/WP

***LHP John Henry Kohorst pitching for Iowa***

Cadena advanced via balk, Carpentier HBP/WP, Velazquez BB/WP

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Covarrubias F-9 SAC (I) (7-0), Adrian Lopez ꓘ (II), Carpentier scores via wild pitch (8-0), Augie Lopez BB, Takeuchi 1B (9-0), Walter Urbon F-3 (III)

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 9 – #14 USC 9 Iowa 0

Swails F-6 (I), Mitchell 1B, Wulf BB, Risley 1B (9-1)

***RHP Garren Rizzo pitching for USC***

Geffre BB, Schulte F-9 SAC (II) (9-2), Ziegler K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

FINAL SCORE – #14 USC 9 IOWA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 2 USC 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 3 – 9 8 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Justin Hackett (1.0 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Jaron Bleeker (5.0 INN, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB), Carter Wilcox (1.0 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB), John Henry Kohorst (0.0 INN, 2 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Nick Terhaar (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB)

USC: Mason Edwards (8.1 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 16 K, 2 BB), Garren Rizzo (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB)