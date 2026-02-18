Play-by-play recap: Iowa 34 UW-Platteville 5

It was the earliest home opener in Iowa Baseball program history, sitting at 61 degrees with some windy conditions for first pitch on Tuesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes took care of business, defeating DIII UW-Platteville 34-5 in the first ever meeting between the two programs. With the win, Iowa moves to 3-1 on the season and are now on a three-game winning streak after losing the season opener against Kansas State.

The Hawkeyes offense put up multiple runs in seven different innings, including a nine-run third inning that broke the game open. Eight Iowa hitters finished with multiple hits, led by Kooper Schulte with a game-high five hits. Their offensive outburst set a program-record for runs in a game surpassing 32 runs against Quincy in 1989.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Pioneers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Platteville 0

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Trinity Beland F-8 (I), Caleb Parker 6-3 (II), Anthony Massa ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Platteville 0

***RHP Isaac Bixby pitching for UW-Platteville***

Gable Mitchell 4-3 (I), Caleb Wulf 1B, Miles Risley HBP, Joey Nerat K (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 2B (2-0), Kooper Schulte F-9 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 2 Platteville 0

Connor Gresens 6-3 (I), Brayden Knoll K (II), Kaleb Elwood 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 2 Platteville 0

Jaixen Frost F-8 (I), Tyler Guerin 3-1 (II), Max Burt 1B/WP, Mitchell 3-1 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 2 Platteville 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Tarron Bockhop 2B, Mason Molitor 1B, Xander Martinez F-8 (I), Beland 5-4 FC (II), Parker F-7 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Platteville 0

***RHP Pierce Nelson pitching for Platteville***

Wulf BB, Risley BB, Nerat 1B (3-0), Ziegler enters, advances on wild pitch, Strohmeyer 3HR (6-0)

***LHP Wyatt Fischer pitching for Platteville***

Schulte 2B, Frost 1B/E5, Guerin F-7 SAC (I) (7-0), Burt BB, Mitchell 1B (8-0), Wulf F-6 (II), Risley BB

***RHP Sam Callow pitching for Platteville***

Jaylen Ziegler 3B (11-0), Strohmeyer F-9 (III)

9 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 11 Platteville 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Massa 6-3 (I), Gresens 1B, Knoll BB, Elwood 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 11 Platteville 0

***RHP Carver Kamentz pitching for Platteville***

Schulte 3B, Frost BB, Guerin HBP, Burt 1B (12-0), Ben Swails BB (13-0), Mitch Wood BB (14-0)

***RHP Kane Chappell pitching for Platteville***

Brett White 1B (15-0), Ziegler K (I), Bryce Phelps BB (16-0), Schulte F-9 SAC (II) (17-0), Frost BB, Kyle Alivo F-9 (III)

6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 17 Platteville 0

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Bockhop K (I), Molitor 1B, Martinez 1B, Beland 5U FC (II), Parker 4-6 FC (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 17 Platteville 0

***RHP Jordan Stanton pitching for Platteville***

Matthew Delgado BB, Swails 2B, Wood 2B (19-0), White K (I), Ziegler 1B, Phelps K (II), Wood scores via wild pitch (20-0), Schulte 1B/E6 (21-0), Frost BB, Alivo ꓘ (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 21 Platteville 0

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Massa E6/WP, Gresens HBP/WP, Knoll ꓘ (I), Elwood F-3 (II), Bockhop K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 21 Platteville 0

***RHP Logan Kottmeyer pitching for Platteville***

Delgado 6-3 (I), Swails HBP, Wood F-8 (II), White 2HR (23-0), Ziegler K (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 23 Platteville 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Molitor 1B, Martinez BB, Beland 1B, Parker BB (23-1), Massa F-8 SAC (I) (23-2), Gresens HBP

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Beland scores via wild pitch (23-3), Knoll BB, Elwood F-8 (II), Bockhop ꓘ (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 23 Platteville 3

***LHP Jacek Gutowski pitching for Platteville***

Phelps BB, Schulte 2B, Frost F-4 (I), Alivo 2B (25-3), Delgado 2HR, (27-3), Swails F-8 (II), Wood 1B

***RHP Josh Dahlgren pitching for Platteville***

White 4-3 (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 27 Platteville 3

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Molitor BB, Spencer Robertson K (I), Beland 1B, Parker 1B (27-4), Massa 6-4 FC (II), Ethan Birkel 1B (27-5), Knoll K (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 27 Platteville 5

Ziegler 3U (I), Phelps 1B, Schulte 2B, Frost BB, Alivo 2B (29-5)

***LHP Cade Voelker pitching for Platteville***

Delgado 1B (31-5), Swails F-6 (II), Wood 1B, White 2B (32-5), Ziegler 2B (34-5), Phelps 6-3 (III)

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 34 Platteville 5

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Elwood ꓘ (I), Bockhop K (II), Molitor F-4 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 34 UW-PLATTEVILLE 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Platteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 5 10 2 Iowa 2 0 9 6 4 2 4 7 – 34 28 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Nick Terhaar (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB), Jaron Bleeker (1.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H), Ganon Archer (0.1 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Justin Hackett (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K)

UW-PLATTEVILLE: Isaac Bixby (2.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Pierce Nelson (0.0 INN, 4 R, 2 H, 2 BB), Wyatt Fischer (0.2 INN, 5 R, 3 H, 2 BB), Sam Callow (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Carver Kamentz (0.0 INN, 6 R, 2 H, 3 BB), Kane Chappell (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Jordan Stanton (1.0 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Logan Kottmeyer (1.0 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 1 K), Jacek Gutowski (0.2 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 1 BB), Josh Dahlgren (0.2 INN, 4 R, 3 H, 1 BB), Cade Voelker (0.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H)