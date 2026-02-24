Play-by-play recap: Iowa 13 Wartburg College 0 (F/7)

A chilly day in Iowa City wasn’t enough to keep the Iowa Baseball from playing some baseball. They hosted, and defeated DIII Wartburg College 13-0 in seven innings in the first meeting between the programs since 1987. The Hawkeyes scored seven runs in the third inning, before tacking on three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 6-2 on the season. They will travel to Texas for the Frisco Classic this coming weekend, with matchups against Alabama, Houston and #19 Oregon State.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Knights…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Griffin Troha 5-3 (I), Andrew Gallegos 1B, Jayden Scott K (II), Charlie Krueger K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

***LHP Zach Byrne pitching for Wartburg College***

Gable Mitchell HBP, Caleb Wulf 6-4 FC (I), Kooper Schulte F-9 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B/out 8-6-4 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

Andrew Robinson 1-3 (I), Dylan Stockdale 6-3 (II), Gehrig Turner 1B, Cole Grider ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

Joey Nerat F-8 (I), Mitch Wood F-6 (II), Jaixen Frost HBP, Max Burt HBP, Jaylen Ziegler 6-5 FC (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Liam Bender ꓘ (I), Troha HBP, Troha picked off (II), Gallegos K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 0 Wartburg College 0

Mitchell BB, Wulf 1B, Schulte 2B (2-0), Strohmeyer HBP

***RHP Conner Funk pitching for Wartburg College***

Nerat BB, Wood 1B (4-0), Frost 6-4 FC (I) (5-0), Burt K (II), Ziegler 1B, Mitchell BB, Wulf 1B (7-0), Schulte BB, Strohmeyer K (III)

7 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 7 Wartburg College 0

Scott F-5 (I), Krueger HBP/WP, Robinson K (II), Stockdale ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 7 Wartburg College 0

***RHP Logan Sullivan pitching for Wartburg College***

Nerat BB, Wood 1B, Frost 5U-4 DP (II), Frost caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 7 Wartburg College 0

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Turner 4-3 (I), Grider ꓘ (II), Bender BB/WP, Troha 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 7 Wartburg College 0

Matthew Delgado K (I), Ziegler BB/E2, Mitchell 1B/WP (8-0), Mitchell advances via balk, Tyler Guerin BB/WP

***RHP Miles Mudd pitching for Wartburg College***

Schulte 1B (10-0), Brett White 1B, Bryce Phelps F-9 (II), White caught stealing (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 10 Wartburg College 0

***LHP John Henry Kohorst pitching for Iowa***

Gallegos HBP, Scott 3-4 (I), Krueger K (II)

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Robinson 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 10 Wartburg College 0

Alivo 1B, Ben Swails 2B (11-0), Delgado 3B (12-0), Ziegler ꓘ (I)

***LHP Will DeStigter pitching for Wartburg College***

Delgado scores via wild pitch (13-0), Mitchell 3U (II), Guerin 6-3 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 13 Wartburg College 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Tanner Jackson F-5 (I), Bode Nagelmaker 1B, Grider ꓘ (II)

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Bender ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 13 WARTBURG COLLEGE 0 (F/7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F H E Wartburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 Iowa 0 0 7 0 3 3 – 13 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Brady Ferguson (2.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K, 0 BB) Carter Wilcox (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), John Henry Kohorst (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.1 INN), Cole Moore (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Tate Slagle (0.1 INN, 1 K)

WARTBURG: Zach Byrne (2.0 INN, 4 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB, 4 HBP), Conner Funk (1.0 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 2 K, 3 BB), Logan Sullivan (1.1 INN, X R, 2 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Miles Mudd (0.2 INN, 3 R, 5 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Will DeStigter (0.2 INN)