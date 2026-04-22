Play-by-play recap: Iowa 22 Western Illinois 3 (F/7)

Midweek dominance continues. The Iowa Baseball team exploded for a 13-run third inning en route to an 22-3 run-rule win over Western Illinois in seven innings. Amongst the many strong performances, Caleb Wulf slugged two home runs, while Cole More tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in his start on the mound.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 22-16 on the season, while they are now 8-0 in midweek games. Rick Heller’s squad is back in action tomorrow when the UIC Flames come to town.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Leathernecks…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Western Illinois 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Joe Connolly F-8 (I), Liam Bushey 2B, Wandel Campana ꓘ (II), Gage Hoover 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Western Illinois 0

***LHP Karsten Stotlar pitching for Western Illinois***

Kooper Schulte F-8 (I), Gable Mitchell 4-3 (II), Miles Risley K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Western Illinois 0

Isaiah Monge 1B, Cordell Coburn 6-4-3 DP (II), Dante Turgeon ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Western Illinois 0

Caleb Wulf HR (1-0), Carter Geffre 6-3 (I), Joey Nerat F-4 (II), Ben Swails F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Western Illinois 0

Krayton Morse 5-3 (I), Josh McClintock 6-3 (II), Connolly K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Western Illinois 0

***RHP Dylan Kaminski pitching for Western Illinois***

Max Burt BB, Jaylen Ziegler BB, Schulte 2-4 SAC (I), Mitchell 1B/SB (3-0), Risley BB

***LHP JT Fabian pitching for Western Illinois***

Wulf 1B, Geffre BB (4-0), Nerat K (II), Swails HBP (5-0), Burt 2B (7-0), Ziegler 1B (9-0), Schulte 2HR (11-0)

***RHP Alex Willey pitching for Western Illinois***

Mitchell 2B, Risley BB, Wulf 3HR (14-0), Mitch Wood F-8 (III)

13 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 14 Western Illinois 0

Bushey 4-3 (I), Campana BB, Hoover K (II), Monge F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 14 Western Illinois 0

Brett White 1B, Swails 1B, Burt 2B/WP (16-0), Ziegler BB

***LHP Alex Esker pitching for Western Illinois***

Schulte F-9 SAC (I) (17-0), Jaixen Frost ꓘ (II), Risley F-9 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 17 Western Illinois 0

***RHP Nick Heitman pitching for Iowa***

Coburn K (I), Turgeon K (I), Morse 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 17 Western Illinois 0

Matthew Delgado 6-3 (I), Wood F-5 (II), White BB, Swails E6, Burt 1B (18-0), Burt out 7-6-5-4 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 18 Western Illinois 0

McClintock HR (18-1), Connolly BB, Bushey K (I), Campana HBP

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Tyler Large 1B (18-2), Monge 1B (18-3), Luke Bohonek 6-4-3 DP (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 18 Western Illinois 3

Ziegler 1B, Kyle Alivo K (I), Frost HBP, Kellen Strohmeyer BB, Delgado F-8 SAC (II), (19-3), Wood 3HR (22-3), White K (III)

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 22 Western Illinois 3

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Kamryn Link 4-3 (I), Breck Romero ꓘ (II), McClintock 1B, Connolly K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 22 WESTERN ILLINOIS 3 (F/7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F H E WIU 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 6 1 Iowa 0 1 13 3 1 4 – 22 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (4.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Nick Heitman (1.1 INN, 3 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (0.2 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

WESTERN ILLINOIS: Karsten Stotlar (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Dylan Kaminski (0.1 INN, 4 R, 1 H, 0 K, 3 BB), JT Fabian (0.1 INN, 6 R, 4 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Alex Willey (0.1 INN, 6 R, 5 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Alex Esker (3.0 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB)