Questions facing Iowa wrestling entering the New Year

This time tomorrow, the Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling teams will officially enter the 2026 portion of their 2025-26 season(s).

With the New Year, questions remain for both Hawkeye squads – as the postseason comes into clearer and clear focus with each passing day.

I’m here to examine a few of those topics/queries. And when I’m finished, you’ll be completely prepared for the next three months of action – culminating in the NCAA Championships.

At least that’s the goal…

(I can’t make any guarantees.)

Another battle royale for 174?

We begin with a question I’ve been posing since media day back in October. And that is, how will 174 pounds shake out for the Iowa men?

With a returning All-American in third-ranked Patrick Kennedy, the status of this spot might appear relatively straightforward. Then again, just last season it was Kennedy who supplanted a past All-American (Nelson Brands) at this exact same weight.

Could the shoe be on the other foot this time around? Perhaps, if Gabe Arnold has anything to say about it.

Ever since we spoke with the redshirt sophomore back in October, he has affirmed that 174 was his target weight for this season – meaning a ‘tug-of-war’ with Kennedy was seemingly inevitable.

Now, the time could very well be upon us.

Arnold has been steadily making his weight decent – going 6-0 while competing at 184/197 along the way. And all indications have been that the upcoming Soldier Salute (Jan. 3-4) will mark his season debut at 174.

Conversely, all Kennedy has done is defeat a trio of top-13-ranked foes amidst an impressive 8-1 start.

Should they face off at the Soldier Salute, the result could go a long (though not the entire) way towards deciding who claims the spot in the Iowa lineup.

Either way – be it the returning postseason starter at 174 (Kennedy) or 184 (Arnold) – the Hawkeyes will have a high-caliber option on the mat.

And for fans and media alike, it should be one heckuva battle to watch unfold.

McKendree showdown(s) loom

When it comes to the top-ranked Iowa women, don’t be fooled into thinking this season is a fait accompli for the back-to-back national team/dual champions.

Much like their inaugural campaign (2023-24) – which featured multiple nail-biting finishes – the Hawkeyes will almost certainly see their title streak(s) and undefeated program dual record challenged in a major way over the next few months.

And that’s because an exceptionally formidable challenger awaits in the #2 McKendree Bearcats.

Don’t believe me? Let’s try a quick exercise.

As I show you this table featuring the current individual national rankings for both Iowa and McKendree – how easily are you able to discern Team A from Team B?

Team A is McKendree, currently projected to score 112 team points at the NCAA Championships based strictly on placement points.

Iowa (Team B) is projected to score 120.

Sure, the Hawkeyes are ‘missing’ six team points at 180 pounds with #3 Katja Osteen currently ranked instead of prohibitive number one, Kylie Welker.

But McKendree’s tally doesn’t include 16 projected points that would come from the (expected) addition of returning national champion Tristan Kelly at 207.

There’s also speculation the Bearcats could add four-time national champion Cameron Guerin at 131 – who presumably has eligibility remaining despite the fact she’ll turn 26 less than a month after NCAAs.

And 2024 U20 World champion Jasmine Robinson (160) may join the team second semester as well.

That top-to-bottom firepower is frankly Iowa-esque, both on paper and (potentially) in practice. And it means the Hawkeyes’ absolute A-game may be required if they hope to ward off the Bearcats this season.

Up first, a potential finals showdown at National Duals on January 10.

Then, on February 8, the two powerhouses are guaranteed to clash as fellow pool members at the ‘For Her’ dual tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

One month later (March 6-7), the very same venue will play host to the 2026 NCAA Championships.

So yeah, buckle up folks. Because these two titans are loaded for bear and on a collision course in the very near future (and beyond).

Second semester surges?

For Tom Brands’ squad to reach its full potential this season, returning All-Americans Drake Ayala and Ben Kueter need to reach their own.

Through two months, however, we’ve yet to see that form from either – though their circumstances have been far from ideal.

Kueter (2-1) only has three matches under his belt after sitting out several events due to injury – one of them against top-ranked Yonger Bastida (Iowa State). But he also hasn’t registered a takedown since the season opener.

Job Done. 🤝



285 – #6 Ben Kueter (I) dec. #12 Dayton Pitzer (P), 2-0



Iowa 36, Pitt 0 pic.twitter.com/5cRNyu9dRn — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) November 22, 2025 One of just two wins in his (limited) season to date, Ben Kueter prevailed in low-scoring bout over Pitt’s #12 Dayton Pitzer on November 21st.

Iowa needs to hope the holiday break will have its young heavyweight rested and recovered for a grueling schedule ahead.

On the other hand, Ayala (4-3) has seen plenty of mat time. But it’s been accompanied by far more losses than we’re accustomed to.

And even though each of the fourth-ranked Hawkeye’s defeats have come against the three wrestlers directly above him in the national rankings, he hasn’t quite looked like himself – regardless of the outcomes.

Pivoting to the Iowa women, Kylie Welker occupies a different space in that she’s been out of action altogether – allowing her body to recuperate after going through a near-constant competitive schedule (internationally and collegiately) since 2023.

Kylie Welker’s last match in an Iowa singlet was when she won her second consecutive national title last March. (Photo by: Emma Calabro/Daily Iowan)

And while the Hawkeyes have been just fine despite her absence, they’ll need their superstar’s production (and the jolt of energy that accompanies it) as the competition ramps up second semester.

Odds and ends

Elsewhere in the men’s lineup, let’s see if certain trends continue or change course.

Thus far, first-year starters Dean Peterson, Ryder Block and Massoma Endene have fit in wonderfully. And Iowa will be counting on more high-level performances from the trio as it enters Big Ten competition.

Conversely, how does the transfer duo of Nasir Bailey and Jordan Williams continue to settle in?

Their 8-5 combined record to date hasn’t exactly enthralled Iowa fans. That said, both still have the capability to help the Hawkeyes down the stretch.

Williams, in particular, will be pushed for his place in the lineup by several other contenders at 157.

A pin in his @Hawks_Wrestling debut 📌



No. 11 at 157 lbs Jordan Williams is going to be a problem this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWBdsQpCBu — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 7, 2025 Iowa fans would love to see more of the Jordan Williams who thrilled spectators in his Hawkeye debut.

As for Clarissa Chun’s Hawkeye women, as many as five postseason spots could conceivably remain up for grabs.

Those opportunities aren’t all equal, however, with several frontrunners having been established thus far.

At 103 pounds, Valarie Solorio holds the current #1 national ranking – in part, thanks to a 3-0 record against her All-American teammates Sterling Dias and Rianne Murphy.

And 110, it was #2 Nyla Valencia who knocked Ava Bayless from the top spot with an 8-0 win in November.

Similar stories hold true for #5 Cali Leng (124) and #1 Karlee Brooks (131), having won early matchups against fellow Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile, at 138, top contenders #3 Skye Realin and Lilly Luft have yet to meet head-to-head.

Skye Realin is off to an undefeated start at 138 pounds, winning 14/16 matches via bonus points. (Photo by: University of Iowa Athletics)

For context, my projected women’s postseason lineup currently omits two national champions, seven All-Americans, and two previous national qualifiers.

That’s what it’s like to compete for and with this team right now.

No rest ‘til April

Not that you need reminding, but an unrelenting schedule is part of the annual gig with Iowa wrestling.

National Championship events bookend this part of the season for the top-ranked women – with plenty of elite competition in between.

And for the #4 men’s squad, let’s just say the Hawkeyes will be well-tested long before the Big Ten/NCAA Championships arrive in March.

Iowa hosts #1 Penn State, #11 Minnesota, #12 Michigan and #19 Wisconsin as part of its conference dual schedule. It also travels to the likes of #2 Ohio State and #6 Nebraska.

Of course, you can’t forget the season ending matchup in Stillwater with #5 Oklahoma State either.

Combine all that with Iowa’s schedule thus far – which already featured Ohio State and Oklahoma State at National Duals, plus #3 Iowa State in Ames – and the Hawkeyes are currently slated for 13 ranked duals this season.

Whether it’s at home or on the road, Iowa wrestlers will be treated to elite environments and opponents during the second semester. (Photo by: University of Iowa Athletics)

None of those opponents are currently ranked lower than 19th in the country. And at present, a whopping five of them occupy spots in the top six (the other belonging to Iowa).

What I’m trying to say, is, no matter where the Hawkeyes take the mat over these next few months you’ll often be treated to a high-caliber opponent standing across from them.

And there’s certainly much worse things in this world than that.

Happy New Year to all of you folks out there.

Thank you so much for following along with our coverage (however often that may be). And I hope to catch you on the flipside for even bigger and better things in 2026.

‘Till next time.