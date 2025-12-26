Rashad Godfrey excited to be back in Tampa

Rashad Godfery grew up about thirty minutes from where the Iowa football team is staying this week in his hometown of Tampa. He grew up as a big fan of the Tampa Bay Bucs. On December 31st, he will not only be able to play in his hometown with many member of his family and plenty of friends in the stands, but he will also be living out a dream of playing at Raymond James Stadium.

Godfrey spoke to the media on Friday about being back in his hometown and the amount of tickets he needs for the game. Plus he talks about his emergence and development this season in the defensive backfield.