RB Keyon Thomas makes college decision

Running back Keyon Thomas has made his college decision. After making an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Indianapolis native decided that he had seen enough and wants to play college football for the Hawkeyes.

“Honestly, the thing that made me commit was the school itself,” Thomas told HawkeyeReport.com. “I loved the campus, the people, and the fans.”

Thomas, who racked up 1,337 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior at Warren Central last season, felt an instant connection with the Hawkeye running backs, including host Xavier Williams, and loves the fit in Iowa City.

“The opportunity is perfect for me as a young player looking to develop both on and off the field,” said Thomas. “Having great older guys who can take me under their wing is exactly what I need to elevate myself as a person and a player.”

A three-star prospect, Thomas chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Illinois, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Arizona State, Connecticut, Marshall, Miami-OH, Ball State, Ohio, Kent State, Bowling Green, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

“I honestly feel relieved that the pressure is off me and that I have a great school to call home,” Thomas said.

Overall, Thomas is commitment No. 13 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining defensive linemen Tommy Riordan, Jerrence Knoblock, and Bariyus Allen, linebackers Gavin Stecker, Kyler Van Maanen, Braylon Bingham, offensive linemen Reilly Newman and Nate Brenneman, defensive backs Jake Thies and Jonathan Harris, tight end Jaxx DeJean, and quarterback Brayden Santibanez.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.