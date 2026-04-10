Reece Vander Zee impressed with new additions

The receiver position hasn’t been a strong group for the Iowa offense for several years. But, that could be about to change. This spring Iowa has a healthy Reece Vander Zee, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. They also added a pair of potential impact players in big play threat Tony Diaz and Evan James. Both players arrived via the transfer portal and are turning heads, including Vander Zee’s.

The Iowa wide receiver talks about the new players on the roster and the impact they are having in practice. He also discusses his number change to #2 this year and the reason for that decision.