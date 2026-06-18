Reece Vander Zee talks Iowa wide receivers

Getting a lot of information out of Reece Vander Zee is challenge. The low key talker let’s his work on the field do the talking. Case in point, Wednesday when he was asked about the battle at the quarterback position for a starting job, the junior wide receiver offered very little in terms of an opinion. He simply said that he likes both Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski and didn’t see a difference in the way they throw the football.

What Vander Zee did like to talk about was the new additions at the wide receiver spot and he seems to be hinting that the additions from the transfer portal are really potentially going to help the Hawkeyes this fall on the offensive side of the ball.