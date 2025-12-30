REPORT: Iowa Baseball to promote Wes Obermueller to pitching coach

The Iowa Baseball team has a new pitching coach, at least for next season. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Rick Heller is promoting Wes Obermueller to the role of pitching coach. He spent last season as the Director of Player Development and worked closely with the pitching staff. The move comes after Sean Kenny departed for the Arizona pitching coach job.

SCOOP: @UIBaseball is promoting Wes Obermueller to pitching coach, I’m told.

Obermueller spent the last season in a player development role for the #Hawkeyes, specializing in pitching. He replaces Sean Kenny, who recently departed for Arizona. #BIG https://t.co/EyUwuSUIqR pic.twitter.com/ghwc0sOFQl — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) December 30, 2025

Last season, his first on the coaching staff, Obermueller worked closely with a pitching staff that put all three weekend starters, Cade Obermueller, Aaron Savary and Reece Beuter on All-Big Ten teams. Obermueller was named a Perfect Game All-American and got selected in the Second Round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Overall, the Hawkeye pitching staff ranked 5th in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (7.26), 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8), 16th in ERA (4.16) and 51st in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.28).

Obermueller played his collegiate baseball at Iowa from 1997-99. A two-way player for the Hawkeyes, Wes posted a 6.83 ERA and tallied 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched. He also batted .352 and drove in 24 runs. Obermueller was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 1999 MLB Draft and proceeded to appear in 80 MLB games, including 48 starts over five seasons with Kansas City, Milwaukee and Florida (now Miami).