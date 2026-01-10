Safety Tyler Brown discusses his decision

James Madison transfer Tyler Brown, a highly sought after 5-foot-10, 193-pound safety, is headed to Iowa. Brown announced his commitment tonight after an official visit with the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa stood out to me with their elite defensive play year after year,” Brown told HawkeyeReport.com. “I wanted to be a part of not only an elite defense, but a winning culture with a coaching staff that I knew could help develop my game to help me reach my fullest potential.”

Brown, who is originally from Annapolis, Maryland, had a big sophomore year for James Madison this past season, finishing with 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one interception. Now, he hopes to take his game to the next level under the tutelage of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

“It’s a great fit,” said Brown. “It allows me to play many coverages to show all of my abilities.”

In 2026, Iowa will be looking to replace two starters at safety with Xavier Nwankpa graduating and Koen Entringer entering the transfer portal, and Brown’s versatility will play a key role.

“The plan is to play the best guys and for me to play different positions from free safety to strong safety to nickel,” Brown said.

Brown chose the Iowa over UCLA, Florida State, LSU, and Wisconsin, among others. He comes in with two years of eligibility remaining.

Overall, Brown is eighth new addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safety Anthony Hawkins, who is also from Maryland and someone that he knows well.

