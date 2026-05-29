Seth Wallace talks Iowa football

There are always things going on in the world of college football and more specifically, Iowa football. On Thursday evening, Iowa associate head coach and linebackers coach Seth Wallace was in Muscatine at an I-Club event and we caught up with him for an extended conversation on a lot of topics.

We talk with Wallace about the Cy-Hawk game being at night this year and how fired up the team will be about that, the lack of seniors on the roster and the challenge that presents, the development of Cam Buffington at linebacker, the outlook for the defensive line with a lot of new faces up front, the possible impact of 5 for 5 on roster management, and the challenge of the NCAA changes to the punt game.