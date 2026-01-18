Simpson College All-American punter Tanner Philpott transferring to Iowa

Simpson College punter Tanner Philpott, a Division III All-American, is transferring to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Philpott, who is originally from Waukee, IA, made the announcement today after a campus visit to Iowa City earlier this month.

“It was a tough decision about leaving Simpson for Iowa, but going through the process I saw an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Philpott told HawkeyeReport.com. “When I got on campus, it was amazing to see all the resources that Iowa has that can help me be a better student and athlete.”

Philpott is coming off an impressive sophomore season at Simpson that saw him garner All-American honors after averaging 43.9 yards per punt with 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and only one touchback.

“I did not go out looking for this opportunity,” said Philpott. “It all just fell into my lap. I am grateful for all the opportunities I got at Simpson and can’t wait to see what Iowa has in store for me.”

Now, as Philpott gets ready to begin classes at the University of Iowa this coming week, it is a dream come true to play for the Hawkeyes and walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium.

“My parents have had season tickets since I was a kid and they took me and my brother to a lot of games and I got to experience the atmosphere,” Philpott said. “Now that I will be a part of the team, it is crazy to think about and it is a dream come true. I feel excited to be a part of this team and can’t wait to get started.”

Philpott comes to Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thanking God, family and friends for their support in this decision. With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Iowa to finish my collegiate career with two years of eligibility. I can’t wait to see what this incredible opportunity has in store. GO HAWKS! pic.twitter.com/ev1ql2QXgw — Tanner Philpott (@PhilpottTanner) January 18, 2026

