Southeastern University INF Nate Hopkins talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal, for the most part, has been a very good source for the Iowa Baseball program over the years. This transfer cycle, Rick Heller and his staff have loaded up on JUCO, DIII and NAIA talent with the hope that it will work out for them like it did for Kansas this past season. They made a Super Regional with a 34-player roster that had 23 former JUCO players on it. On Saturday evening, the Hawkeyes got a commitment from NAIA Southeastern University infielder Nate Hopkins. After spending two years at Seward County CC and one year at Southeastern, Hopkins hopes to have two years of eligibility remaining due to the new 5-for-5 ruling.

“My visit was incredible. My family and I thoroughly enjoyed talking with Coach Heller and Coach Sutherland,” Hopkins told HawkeyeReport. “The biggest part of our visit that stood out was how sincere the coaches were. They truly seem like they know how to get me to the next level and that they are going to do everything they can to make me as good as I can be. That’s all while becoming a family the whole time. Another big part was the town; everyone seems to be all about Iowa athletics and we were there in the middle of the summer when nobody is even really on campus.”

“I was also really considering Louisiana Tech and North Alabama simply because they also believed in me and the coaches seemed like incredible people that knew how to win and how to move me on to the next level.”

A native of Parker, Colorado, Hopkins began his collegiate career at Seward County CC in Kansas. A two-year player for the Saints, Hopkins appeared in 114 games, slashing .360/.436/.614, with 149 hits, 49 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 92 RBI’s. He was named KJCCC West Freshman of the Year in his first season and followed it up with Honorable Mention All-KJCC West honors as a sophomore.

“I think the biggest things I’ve learned throughout the last three years (of college baseball) is that nothing is handed to you. You truly have to grind to succeed in this sport that’s built around making you fail,” said Hopkins. “I have also learned to keep a level head throughout the season because this game tries to wear you down. You just got to keep your head on straight and work hard and the game repays you. I think the most growth that I have seen is the consistency side of my game. Staying reliable throughout the whole season instead of having big ups and downs throughout every season.”

Hopkins opted to transfer to NAIA Southeastern and had an impressive season for a Fire team that went 45-18 and made the NAIA World Series Elimination Semifinals. The only player on the team to start all 63 games, he slashed .395/.502/.570, with 79 hits, 20 doubles, five home runs and 54 RBI’s. He also stole 25 bases, near double his total at Seward County (13). Hopkins was a First Team All-Sun selection and was named Sun Conference Tournament MVP, tallying eight hits and eight RBI’s in four games. He also earned NAIA All-Tournament Team honors, racking up 18 hits in nine games, including setting a world series record for batting average by a shortstop (.678).

“I feel like God has always given me the skill set to play at the DI level but now I have simply proven it for the last three years to where I am now getting the opportunity to go perform at the highest level.”

“I’d say most people see me as a spark of constant joy that will be reliable in every aspect of the game. I will put as much work in as it takes to be successful and help the team wherever we need it. I’m just a happy kid with a professional work ethic.”

Coming into the offseason, it was clear that infield was going to new a couple of transfer additions, as Gable Mitchell (graduation), Kooper Schulte (graduation), Caleb Wulf (graduation) and Ben Swails (portal) all departed from the program. Redshirt junior Jaixen Frost returns at third base, while Iowa Central transfer Sawyer Stein figures to take the first base job. The middle infield battle has gotten increasingly interesting the past few days with Nate Hopkins (Southeastern) and Diego Frey (Azusa Pacific) announcing their commitment to Iowa. They’ll join with incoming freshman Garrett Luett who has turned heads in the Appalachian League, as well as Kyle Alivo and Tate Slagle who will both have roles on the pitching staff.

“The coaches are bringing me in to have an experienced vet in the middle infield,” said Hopkins. “Fill some big shoes at shortstop and second base left by two great players that are moving on from the program after great seasons last year.”