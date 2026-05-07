State champion Landen Davis joins Iowa's 2026 recruiting class

The fifth member of Iowa men’s wrestling’s 2026 recruiting is its first from within the Hawkeye state.

That development broke on Wednesday afternoon when Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont product Landen Davis announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Davis – an undefeated Class 2A state champion as a senior – went 41-0 this season at 144 pounds after finishing second, third and off the podium in three prior trips to the Iowa State Championships.

And not only did he win a state title, but he was dominant in the process.

Two pins punched his ticket to the semifinals, followed by a 13-2 major decision and 18-3 technical fall to complete the all-bonus championship run.

Landen Davis celebrates his first state title to cap an undefeated senior season. (Photo by: Kyle Ocker/The Courier)

The spotless senior campaign came on the heels of a 3-2 state finals loss as a junior – and sent Davis off to college as a winner.

As of this afternoon, we know that next stop will be in Iowa City – a 90-mile trip northeast from his prep stomping grounds.

There, awaiting Davis – currently unranked among FloWrestling’s top 100 senior prospects – will be Tom Brands and an Iowa team that now sits at 31/30 projected roster spots filled entering the 2026-27 season.

How the head coach addresses that in the coming weeks/months remains to be seen. But you can now include Landen Davis (a projected 141/149-pounder) among the fray – joined by his 2026 recruiting classmates below: