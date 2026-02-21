Stillwater Showdown: Iowa ends regular season at #3 Oklahoma St

Historic rivals will clash once again this Sunday when #7 Iowa travels to #3 Oklahoma State.

How historic?

Well, per Iowa’s weekly dual notes:

“Sunday marks the 60th all-time meeting between two schools that have combined to win 58 NCAA Championships (Oklahoma State 34, Iowa 24). The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 29-28-2.”

For the Hawkeyes (12-5, 5-3), Sunday also represents an opportunity to finish an up-and-down regular season on a major high note. And for the Cowboys (14-1, 7-0) – who haven’t lost besides a wild National Duals semifinal against Iowa back in November – it’s another opportunity to stamp their ascendency as the nation’s top challenger to Penn State.

So yeah, stakes don’t get much higher for a regular season dual than this.

Add in a host of lineup questions (for both teams) and there’s no telling how Sunday might play out. But if history is any indication, here’s betting some fireworks are in store.

Going to be a battle. pic.twitter.com/QH0POgSoEy — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 21, 2026

Meet the teams

At full strength, a version of Sunday’s dual could feature as many as 16 top-10-ranked wrestlers.

In that hypothetical scenario, six of those would be Hawkeyes whereas Oklahoma State could call upon one at all 10 weight classes.

But in reality, there’s no telling who/what this weekend may entail for its two combatants.

Based on the probable lineup it released on Tuesday, Iowa could be without #2 Angelo Ferrari (184) and #11 Nasir Bailey (141) yet again.

That said, history has taught us that the ‘probable’ lineup sometimes isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

For instance, as recently as this past Sunday, Iowa radio analyst (and Hawkeye legend) Mark Ironside made comments suggesting that Ferrari was nearing a return.

The second-ranked sophomore has been out since losing on January 16th against Penn State. Meanwhile, Bailey has been absent since January 30th – when he lost by major decision against Minnesota.

Ferrari’s availability would be especially pivotal because it could allow Iowa to bump up utilityman Gabe Arnold to fill its gaping hole at 197 pounds.

On the flip side, Oklahoma State was without a pair of ninth-ranked wrestlers – Casey Swiderski (149) and Zach Ryder (184) – when last it took the mat against Virginia Tech.

Head coach David Taylor has also yet to officially confirm the plan for superstar freshman Jax Forrest. A mid-year enrollee, Forrest could remain in redshirt this season – but not if he wrestles against the Hawkeyes.

How to watch

February 22nd (Sun) – @ #3 Oklahoma State

Location: Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

Time: 5:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: ESPN

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

Originally scheduled to air on ESPN2, this latest matchup between the Hawkeyes and Cowboys will now get prime ESPN treatment as the last significant dual of the 2025-26 regular season.

Programming Update: Top 10 @NCAAWrestling showdown elevated to ESPN



Sunday | 6p ET | No. 7 @Hawks_Wrestling vs No. 3 @CowboyWrestling | Also available on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/98U9tqradr — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 19, 2026

That’s the draw of this rivalry and of the two respective programs that comprise it.

For radio diehards, Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will still have the call. And per usual, I’ll have match-to-match updates on social media and a full dual recap thereafter.

What to watch for – rematches galore (potentially)

A glut of rematches could be in store for Sunday’s showdown in Stillwater.

And given their previous meeting saw 8/9 contested bouts decided by a single score and/or last second/sudden victory wackiness, I personally wouldn’t say no to similarly dramatic sequel.

Who wins Round Two between #6 Dean Peterson and #7 Troy Spratley after the Hawkeye pulled a rabbit out of his hat when they last met?

Can #4 Michael Caliendo reverse his fortunes against #2 LaDarion Locket – one of Okie State’s many freshman stars?

Upper body exchanges and some hotly contested officials’ reviews were the difference back in November.

And can #3 Patrick Kennedy maintain his upper hand on #7 Alex Facundo? PK prevailed 4-1 in sudden victory the last time out – and is 2-0 all-time against Facundo dating back to the latter’s time at Penn State.

Elsewhere in the lineup, top-10 heavyweights Ben Kueter and Konner Doucet could renew their series. Two years ago, a redshirting Kueter won via 5-1 decision in Stillwater. Then at National Duals this past November, Iowa elected to forfeit the weight after having already sealed the dual.

We’re less certain to see rematches at 133 and 157 this Sunday.

I mentioned Jax Forrest’s secretive status for the Cowboys. And while his addition ups the excitement (and Oklahoma State’s win probability) for the dual, it would nix another Drake Ayala/Ronnie Ramirez matchup.

Ramirez – also a freshman – pushed Ayala to the brink before losing 7-4 in sudden victory at National Duals.

And at 157, might Iowa switch things up by going with former Cowboy Jordan Williams?

Back in November, it was Victor Voinovich who got the nod against Landon Robideau. And all Robideau (yet another freshman) did was sprint to a 16-5 major decision.

An uncertain forecast

With so many variables at play, I’m more thankful than ever for my policy of not making regular season predictions.

Even with both sides at full strength, one could argue there’d be 7-8 winnable bouts for Iowa in this dual. But exactly how any of them might play out is anyone’s guess.

Toss in potential absences on either side and both the permutations and unpredictability increase tenfold.

So yes, I could lay out a path to victory for the Hawkeyes – but there’s no way it’d duplicate Sunday’s actual journey.

Instead, what’s far more important is that Iowa arrives at Gallagher-Iba Arena with an intensity and sharpness to match its talented, hungry opponent, and the raucous home crowd behind it.

Going in to their domain. pic.twitter.com/sT3yI4RTs1 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 19, 2026

Because make no mistake, Oklahoma State yearns to get back on top in this rivalry – especially with how close it came at both National Duals and during last year’s matchup in Iowa City.

Iowa has won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two programs. And another on Sunday would knot up the all-time series.

But to get it, the Hawkeyes may be required to summon their best performance of the season to date.

We’ll have to wait and see if they rise to the occasion when called upon. All I know for certain is that I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

After all, this is Iowa/Oklahoma State we’re talking about.

And it doesn’t get much better than that.