Tate Sage has career game against Nebraska

Tate Sage has a twin brother. He is also a basketball player at the college level. His brother’s team has completed their season so Thursday was the first time that his brother could come to watch Tate play basketball in-person.

All Tate Sage did on Thursday was play the best game of his career on the biggest stage of the season, a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament. And let’s not forget that Sage is a true freshman. He scored 19 points and pulled down 8 rebounds, along with hitting perhaps one of the biggest shots of the night, a three pointer in the final minutes to give Iowa a six point lead. He talked about his performance in beating Nebraska.