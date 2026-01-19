Tate Sage talks path to Iowa and playing this season

Tate Sage didn’t play AAU basketball on one of the top shoe brand companies circuits. It was somewhat of a bit of luck that Ben McCollum even saw him play at an event in Kansas City. But, the Iowa coach did and was impressed with Tate and his twin brother, Ethan. Iowa ended up offering both brothers, but could only land one and now Sage is thriving off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

He talks about being recruited by McCollum, the secret scrimmage that led him to believe he belonged before the season, his relationship with his twin brother, who is at Pittsburgh State in Kansas, and much more.