The Virginia Profile: Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers
In just over 24 hours, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team will take the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for their Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game against 10 seed Virginia. It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cavaliers, but the two sides have not met up since 2016 in Charlottesville for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Seeking their third Sweet Sixteen in the last four seasons, the Hawkeyes are 17-3 all-time against double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They’re 2-0 against double-digit seeds in the Round of 32.
HawkeyeReport takes an in-depth look at the statistics behind Virginia’s run to the NCAA Tournament, including a look at all the players in Cavaliers projected rotation.
A look back at the Cavaliers path to the NCAA Tournament
Record: 21-11 (11-8 vs ACC)
Q1: 4-5 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 11-1
Average NET W’s: 158.05 Average NET L’s: 44.18 Average Opponent NET: 118.91
NET: #36 TORVIK: #40 ELO: #52
Notable Non-Conf Games: L vs Nebraska (91-82), L at Vanderbilt (81-68)
Notable ACC Games: W at Louisville (74-72), W vs Notre Dame (81-70), L at Duke (65-58), L vs North Carolina (82-70), L vs NC State (78-76)
NCAA Tournament Path: W vs Arizona State (57-55), W vs Georgia (82-73 OT)
Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Profile
- Fourth season at Virginia (69-57)
- Led the Cavaliers to two postseason tournaments (’24 WBIT, ’26 NCAAT)
- Led Virginia to their first NCAA Tournament since 2018
- Prior to UVA, spent three years as head coach at Missouri State (74-15), including a Sweet Sixteen trip in 2021
- Won Missouri Valley Coach of the Year twice (’20 and ’21)
- Spent time as an assistant coach at VCU, Indiana, Old Dominion and Michigan State
- Compiled a 143-72 career record over seven seasons, including three NCAA Tournament appearances and one WBIT appearance
- Has tallied four 20+ win seasons and two seasons with 25+ wins
- Played college basketball at Hofstra (’06 grad)
Where does Virginia rank in the major categories?
Meet the Cavaliers projected starting lineup
5’7 Jr G Kymora Johnson
- Native of Charlottesville, Virginia
- First Team All-ACC Selection – third-most votes of any player on the team
- Three-time All-ACC Selection
- Averaging team-high 19.3 PPG, 4.6 REB, 5.9 AST and 36.7 MIN this season
- 41.5% FG – 36.3% 3PT – 84.7% FT
- Leads UVA in made field goals (208), made threes (95), assists (189), defensive rebounds (128) and steals (67), fourth in total rebounds (146)
- 15 games with 20+ points, 17 games with 3+ made threes, 14 games with 6+ rebounds, nine games with 8+ assists,
- Notable Season-Highs: 41 pts vs Winthrop – 11 ast vs Florida State – 10 reb vs Arizona State – 10 made threes vs Winthrop
5’8 Sr G Paris Clark
- Native of Bronx, New York
- Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament
- Averaging 9.1 PPG, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST and 29.2 MIN this season
- 41.2% FG – 30.4% 3PT – 67.1% FT
- Second on the team in assists (96) and steals (56), third in made field goals (108), total rebounds (148) and made threes (28)
- 12 games with 10+ points, 11 games with 4+ assists, 11 games with 6+rebounds
- Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs Florida State – 12 ast vs Winthrop – 9 reb vs Winthrop – 4 made threes vs Florida State
6’2 rJr G Sa’Myah Smith
- Native of Texarkana, Texas
- Transfer from LSU – Appeared in 79 games with 30 starts over three seasons
- Averaging 8.2 PPG, 6.8 REB and 26.7 MIN this season
- 45.7% FG – 20.6% 3PT – 66.7% FT
- Played in 21 of 32 games
- Leads the team in rebounds per game (6.8), third in made field goals per game (3.57)
- Eight games with 10+ points, seven games with 8+ rebounds
- Notable Season-Highs: 23 pts vs Georgia – 15 reb vs SMU – 4 ast vs Georgia
6’3 Grad Sr G Romi Levy
- Native of Herzliya, Israel
- Career Path: Auburn (Fr-rSoph), South Florida (rJr-rSr), Virginia (Grad)
- 2024 AAC Newcomer of the Year – 2025 Preseason AAC Player of the Year
- Averaging 8.2 PPG, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST and 25.5 MIN this season
- 48.6% FG – 37.3% 3PT – 84.0% FT
- Second on the team in made threes (31), fourth in made field goals (101) and assists (64), sixth in total rebounds (122)
- 10 games with 10+ points, 10 games with multiple made threes, nine games with 5+ rebounds
- Notable Season-Highs: 15 pts vs North Carolina – 12 reb vs Longwood – 10 ast vs Longwood – 4 made threes vs Georgia – 5 stl vs Georgia
6’4 Sr F Tabitha Amanze
- Native of Ogun, Nigeria
- Transfer from Princeton – Appeared in 43 games with three starts in three seasons
- Averaging 9.5 PPG, 6.1 REB and 22.5 MIN this season
- 48.8% FG – 72.6% FT
- Leads the team in offensive rebounds (83), total rebounds (194) and blocks (44), second in made field goals (118) and defensive rebounds (111)
- 14 games with 10+ points, 12 games with 7+ rebounds, 10 games with 3+ offensive rebounds
- Notable Season-Highs: 21 pts vs Radford – 12 reb vs Georgia Tech – 5 ast vs Syracuse – 5 blk vs Morgan State
Names to know off the bench for the Cavaliers
6’4 Grad Sr F Caitlin Weimar
- Native of Cortlandt Manor, New York
- Career Path: Marist (Fr), Boston University (Soph-Sr), NC State (RS), UVA (Grad)
- 2024 Patriot League Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year
- Missed all of last season due to injury at NC State
- Averaging 7.6 PPG, 5.8 REB and 21.7 MIN this season
- 58.0% FG – 75.0% FT
- Second on the team in offensive rebounds (78), total rebounds (185) and blocks (41), fifth in made field goals (91)
- Nine games with 10+ points, 11 games with 7+ rebounds
- Notable Season-Highs: 25 pts vs Wake Forest – 12 reb vs Arizona State, 6 blk vs Georgia Tech
5’10 Fr G Gabby White
- Native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Four-star, #94 overall recruit in the ’25 recruiting class
- 2025 McDonald’s All-American Nominee
- Four-time conference Player of the Year at Seaforth High School
- Averaging 6.4 PPG, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST and 15.9 MIN this season
- 44.5% FG – 50.0% FT
- Third on the team in assists (65) and offensive rebounds (44), sixth in made field goals (81)
- Eight games with 10+ points, nine games with 6+ rebounds, six games with 4+ assists
- Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs Wake Forest – 12 reb vs Wake Forest – 6 ast vs Wake Forest
6’2 Soph F Breona Hurd
- Native of Waynesville, Missouri
- Four-star, #93 overall recruit in the ’24 recruiting class
- 2024 McDonald’s All-American nominee
- Three-time Missouri Class 6 All-State Selection
- Averaging 3.8 PPG, 1.5 REB and 12.2 MIN
- 45.0% FG – 69.0% FT
- Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs UMBC – 5 reb vs Morgan State – 4 blk vs UMBC
6’5 Soph C Adeang Ring
- Native of Sydney, Australia
- Attended Bella Vista College Prep in Arizona
- Transfer from UCF – Appeared in 23 games last season
- Averaging 3.7 PPG, 2.6 REB and 11.8 MIN this season
- 40.2% FG – 26.2% 3PT – 54.5% FT
- Notable Season-Highs: 10 pts vs Vanderbilt – 8 reb vs Boston College – 4 ast vs Northwestern State
5’11 Grad Sr G Jillian Brown
- Native of Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Former Northwestern transfer – Spent two seasons with the ‘Cats
- Missed all of last season with an injury
- Averaging 2.8 PPG, 2.0 REB and 14.3 MIN this season
- 31.5% FG – 32.2% 3PT – 80.0% FT
- Fourth on the team in made threes (19), fifth in assists (31)
- Notable Season-Highs: 15 pts vs UMES – 7 reb vs Georgia Tech – 4 ast vs Pittsburgh