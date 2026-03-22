The Virginia Profile: Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers

In just over 24 hours, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team will take the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for their Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game against 10 seed Virginia. It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cavaliers, but the two sides have not met up since 2016 in Charlottesville for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Seeking their third Sweet Sixteen in the last four seasons, the Hawkeyes are 17-3 all-time against double-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They’re 2-0 against double-digit seeds in the Round of 32.

HawkeyeReport takes an in-depth look at the statistics behind Virginia’s run to the NCAA Tournament, including a look at all the players in Cavaliers projected rotation.

A look back at the Cavaliers path to the NCAA Tournament

Record: 21-11 (11-8 vs ACC)

Q1: 4-5 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 11-1

Average NET W’s: 158.05 Average NET L’s: 44.18 Average Opponent NET: 118.91

NET: #36 TORVIK: #40 ELO: #52

Notable Non-Conf Games: L vs Nebraska (91-82), L at Vanderbilt (81-68)

Notable ACC Games: W at Louisville (74-72), W vs Notre Dame (81-70), L at Duke (65-58), L vs North Carolina (82-70), L vs NC State (78-76)

NCAA Tournament Path: W vs Arizona State (57-55), W vs Georgia (82-73 OT)

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Profile

Fourth season at Virginia (69-57)

Led the Cavaliers to two postseason tournaments (’24 WBIT, ’26 NCAAT)

Led Virginia to their first NCAA Tournament since 2018

Prior to UVA, spent three years as head coach at Missouri State (74-15), including a Sweet Sixteen trip in 2021

Won Missouri Valley Coach of the Year twice (’20 and ’21)

Spent time as an assistant coach at VCU, Indiana, Old Dominion and Michigan State

Compiled a 143-72 career record over seven seasons, including three NCAA Tournament appearances and one WBIT appearance

Has tallied four 20+ win seasons and two seasons with 25+ wins

Played college basketball at Hofstra (’06 grad)

Where does Virginia rank in the major categories?

Meet the Cavaliers projected starting lineup

5’7 Jr G Kymora Johnson

Native of Charlottesville, Virginia

First Team All-ACC Selection – third-most votes of any player on the team

Three-time All-ACC Selection

Averaging team-high 19.3 PPG, 4.6 REB, 5.9 AST and 36.7 MIN this season

41.5% FG – 36.3% 3PT – 84.7% FT

Leads UVA in made field goals (208), made threes (95), assists (189), defensive rebounds (128) and steals (67), fourth in total rebounds (146)

15 games with 20+ points, 17 games with 3+ made threes, 14 games with 6+ rebounds, nine games with 8+ assists,

Notable Season-Highs: 41 pts vs Winthrop – 11 ast vs Florida State – 10 reb vs Arizona State – 10 made threes vs Winthrop

5’8 Sr G Paris Clark

Native of Bronx, New York

Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament

Averaging 9.1 PPG, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST and 29.2 MIN this season

41.2% FG – 30.4% 3PT – 67.1% FT

Second on the team in assists (96) and steals (56), third in made field goals (108), total rebounds (148) and made threes (28)

12 games with 10+ points, 11 games with 4+ assists, 11 games with 6+rebounds

Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs Florida State – 12 ast vs Winthrop – 9 reb vs Winthrop – 4 made threes vs Florida State

6’2 rJr G Sa’Myah Smith

Native of Texarkana, Texas

Transfer from LSU – Appeared in 79 games with 30 starts over three seasons

Averaging 8.2 PPG, 6.8 REB and 26.7 MIN this season

45.7% FG – 20.6% 3PT – 66.7% FT

Played in 21 of 32 games

Leads the team in rebounds per game (6.8), third in made field goals per game (3.57)

Eight games with 10+ points, seven games with 8+ rebounds

Notable Season-Highs: 23 pts vs Georgia – 15 reb vs SMU – 4 ast vs Georgia

6’3 Grad Sr G Romi Levy

Native of Herzliya, Israel

Career Path: Auburn (Fr-rSoph), South Florida (rJr-rSr), Virginia (Grad)

2024 AAC Newcomer of the Year – 2025 Preseason AAC Player of the Year

Averaging 8.2 PPG, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST and 25.5 MIN this season

48.6% FG – 37.3% 3PT – 84.0% FT

Second on the team in made threes (31), fourth in made field goals (101) and assists (64), sixth in total rebounds (122)

10 games with 10+ points, 10 games with multiple made threes, nine games with 5+ rebounds

Notable Season-Highs: 15 pts vs North Carolina – 12 reb vs Longwood – 10 ast vs Longwood – 4 made threes vs Georgia – 5 stl vs Georgia

6’4 Sr F Tabitha Amanze

Native of Ogun, Nigeria

Transfer from Princeton – Appeared in 43 games with three starts in three seasons

Averaging 9.5 PPG, 6.1 REB and 22.5 MIN this season

48.8% FG – 72.6% FT

Leads the team in offensive rebounds (83), total rebounds (194) and blocks (44), second in made field goals (118) and defensive rebounds (111)

14 games with 10+ points, 12 games with 7+ rebounds, 10 games with 3+ offensive rebounds

Notable Season-Highs: 21 pts vs Radford – 12 reb vs Georgia Tech – 5 ast vs Syracuse – 5 blk vs Morgan State

Names to know off the bench for the Cavaliers

6’4 Grad Sr F Caitlin Weimar

Native of Cortlandt Manor, New York

Career Path: Marist (Fr), Boston University (Soph-Sr), NC State (RS), UVA (Grad)

2024 Patriot League Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year

Missed all of last season due to injury at NC State

Averaging 7.6 PPG, 5.8 REB and 21.7 MIN this season

58.0% FG – 75.0% FT

Second on the team in offensive rebounds (78), total rebounds (185) and blocks (41), fifth in made field goals (91)

Nine games with 10+ points, 11 games with 7+ rebounds

Notable Season-Highs: 25 pts vs Wake Forest – 12 reb vs Arizona State, 6 blk vs Georgia Tech

5’10 Fr G Gabby White

Native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Four-star, #94 overall recruit in the ’25 recruiting class

2025 McDonald’s All-American Nominee

Four-time conference Player of the Year at Seaforth High School

Averaging 6.4 PPG, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST and 15.9 MIN this season

44.5% FG – 50.0% FT

Third on the team in assists (65) and offensive rebounds (44), sixth in made field goals (81)

Eight games with 10+ points, nine games with 6+ rebounds, six games with 4+ assists

Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs Wake Forest – 12 reb vs Wake Forest – 6 ast vs Wake Forest

6’2 Soph F Breona Hurd

Native of Waynesville, Missouri

Four-star, #93 overall recruit in the ’24 recruiting class

2024 McDonald’s All-American nominee

Three-time Missouri Class 6 All-State Selection

Averaging 3.8 PPG, 1.5 REB and 12.2 MIN

45.0% FG – 69.0% FT

Notable Season-Highs: 22 pts vs UMBC – 5 reb vs Morgan State – 4 blk vs UMBC

6’5 Soph C Adeang Ring

Native of Sydney, Australia

Attended Bella Vista College Prep in Arizona

in Arizona Transfer from UCF – Appeared in 23 games last season

Averaging 3.7 PPG, 2.6 REB and 11.8 MIN this season

40.2% FG – 26.2% 3PT – 54.5% FT

Notable Season-Highs: 10 pts vs Vanderbilt – 8 reb vs Boston College – 4 ast vs Northwestern State

5’11 Grad Sr G Jillian Brown