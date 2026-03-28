Thies makes college decision

Class of 2027 safety Jake Thies has made his college decision. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Illinois native, who led Fenwick High School to a state title last season, officially announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes following a visit to spring practice today.

Coming off an impressive junior year, Thies chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Illinois, Northwestern, UCLA, Duke, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Purdue, West Virginia, Liberty, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, Connecticut, Miami-OH, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan, among others.

Overall, Thies is commitment No. 4 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham and tight end Jaxx DeJean.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.