Tim Lester discusses the future quarterbacks at Iowa

Once the ReliaQuest Bowl comes to an end, Iowa football will once again turn the page on the quarterback position. What’s different this time is that as of today, Iowa plans to not hit the portal to land a high priced signal caller. Instead they are looking for either Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown to emerge as the next starter for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester spoke to the media following the Hawkeyes first practice in Tampa to discuss the future of the position, his thoughts on both Hecklinski and Brown. Plus his first thoughts on Jimmy Sullivan in his first year on campus and the development of the Iowa offense in his second year in Iowa City.