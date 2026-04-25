TJ Hall selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Draft
University of Iowa defensive back TJ Hall was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL Draft. Hall was the 219th player picked overall and he became the 100th NFL draft pick under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
The native of Fresno, California, is the 20th defensive back selected under Ferentz. He is the first Hawkeye defensive back picked since Cooper DeJean in the 2024 draft. He is the 12th player drafted in the seventh round from Iowa during the Ferentz era.
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Hall (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025. He started 11 games at defensive back, recording 47 tackles, one interception and led the squad with 10 pass break-ups in 2025.
During his Hawkeye career, Hall played in 42 games, including a combined 18 starts as a junior and senior. He totaled 75 tackles, 12 pass break-ups and two interceptions.