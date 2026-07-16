Transfer wide receivers confident heading into Iowa season

Tony Diaz and Evan James decided to transfer to Iowa in January and join the Hawkeye program. James was a wide receiver from Furman who had a standout freshman season. Diaz is a also a sophomore from Texas Rio Grand Valley, who was a high impact player in his first year.

Both players arrived in Iowa City brimming with confidence in their abilities on the field as a playmaking options and are expecting to do that this fall for the Hawkeyes. Diaz talked about the impact he thinks he can make this fall, how he got the nickname of “Boogeyman” and both he and James talk about how they have worked to add weight before the start of fall camp. They also talk about how they ended up at Iowa out of the transfer portal.