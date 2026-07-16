Trevin Jirak impresses during summer workouts

Watching the Iowa basketball team practice on Wednesday morning, one of the five best players on the floor was sophomore big man Trevin Jirak. Not only has he improved his game on the floor, but he also improved his physical conditioning and that showed up immediately on the floor.

The 6-foot-11 big man enters his second year at Iowa and there is a chance we could see much more of him on the floor this winter. Could he play with a twin tower set with new 7-foot-3 center Andrew McKeever? What did he do to work on his level of fitness and overall game in the off-season and can he feel it when he is on the floor?