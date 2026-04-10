Trevor Lauck loves Iowa men's basketball

There are quite a few Hawkeye fans who picked up their level of interest in Iowa men’s basketball during the month of March. But, there was one Iowa football player who has been a longer term hoops fan. That player is starting left tackle Trevor Lauck. He was front and center for several games this year and made the trip down to Tampa to watch the Hawkeyes play against Clemson.

He talks about his Iowa basketball fandom and how he approached Ben McCollum about walking on to the team, along with an evaluation of what he could bring to the table. Lauck also talks some football and what he has seen this spring from the offensive line.