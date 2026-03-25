Trey Thompson on learning in his freshman year

When Trey Thompson decided to reclassify to play a year earlier than his graduating class, the thought was that he could potentially play this season. Instead, Thompson and Iowa head coach Ben McCollum decided to opt for a redshirt year and that was the best decision for him. While he feels like he could have helped at points this year, it has helped him develop on both ends of the floor, including shooting over 40% from three point range in practice.

Thompson talks about his development this year, how this season has affirmed his decision to come to Iowa, and how excited he is for the future at Iowa.