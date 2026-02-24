Trey Thompson talks redshirt year at Iowa

When Trey Thompson decided to enroll in college a year early, the plan was for the talented forward to play as a true freshman at Iowa. Then reality set in for Thompson and while his offensive game was ready for college, Ben McCollum and his staff felt that his level of defense needed work.

That work, along with an extended illness early in the season pushed the Hawkeye coaches and Thompson to agree that it would be best to redshirt in his freshman year at Iowa. Thompson discusses what this season has been like for him. He talks about his overall development as a player and what he has learned in practice going up against players like Bennett Stirtz this season.