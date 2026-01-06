Tuesdays with Torbee
New Year’s resolutions have been a mixed bag for me at best over the years.
I’ve suffered the cliché failure to eat better and get more exercise multiple times. I managed to
“be nicer to people on social media” for nearly three weeks once, which was a minor miracle. I
actually did get a new bike and commuted on it for the entirety of 2023, only to start working
from home (I do count this as one of the rare wins).
That said, the exercise itself is helpful, if for no other reason than to identify stretch goals one
can pursue.
With that in mind, I’d like to propose some 2026 resolutions for Hawkeye fans, teams, coaches,
and individuals.
The Iowa football team wrapped up a successful—very close to great—2025 campaign with an
exciting bowl win over Vanderbilt, so let’s start with them.
Football
Kirk Ferentz: Cede even more control over the slowly improving offense to coordinator Tim
Lester, who has demonstrated a tremendous ability to “scratch where it itches,” as your old boss
Hayden liked to say. Encourage him to unleash a more aggressive passing attack as the team
moves on from the excellent dual-threat Mark Gronowski and put more distance between the
Hawkeyes and the service academies in terms of run-to-pass ratio.
Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown: Don’t just win the future battle to be QB1—dominate it.
Both guys are intriguing, but we will all feel much better about the upcoming season if one
emerges as the clear alpha with the confidence of his teammates and coaches.
Tyler Barnes: Find a killer defensive lineman, hopefully a rush edge, in the portal. Diamonds in
the rough from the FCS are fine, as long as they can boost what was at times a fairly anemic
(for a Phil Parker defense) pass rush.
Whole team: Beat. Iowa. State. Seriously, little brother needs a spanking in the worst way, and
with the program’s best-ever coach having bolted for Penn State, now is the time to put belt to
butt.
Men’s Basketball
Fans: Forget the frustrating past. Don’t dwell on the failings of Lickliter and Alford. Forget the
“not quite good enough” averageness of Fran McCaffery. The time for jumping on the Ben
McCollum bandwagon and filling Carver with passion and intensity is now. You can help
accelerate the pace of the rebuild by making Carver a true home-court advantage. Do it.
Connor McCaffery: Move on, son. You have a bright basketball future ahead of you. Taking
social media potshots at the school that gave your dad millions—and you a scholarship—is a
bad look.
Bennett Stirtz: Just keep doing you. No notes for improvement. Unless there is some
miraculous way of finding another year of eligibility.
Jess Settles: Retire the word “phenomenal.” I enjoy your basketball commentary a great deal,
love the farming talk and jabs at Mike Hall, but mix in a few other adjectives. Some options:
outstanding, superb, stellar, sensational. Mix it up, my man!
Gary Dolphin: Try to remember to give the score at least once every 15 minutes.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Quincy Porter
OSU 5-star to enter portal
- 2Hot
Nebraska lands QB
Huskers land their signal caller
- 3
DJ Lagway
Sets Big 12 visit
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Predictions
Nakos calls his shot
- 5
Jon Sumrall
Opens up on DJ Lagway transfer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Women’s Basketball
Hannah Stuelke: Breathe. When you catch the ball on the block around the rim, take a half-
beat and gather yourself. You are far, far too good at this game to blow so many layups. Be
confident!
Addie Deal: Forget recruiting hype and let the game come to you. Block out the noise of “fans”
who are upset you aren’t already dominating. Just concentrate on getting better each day.
PA announcer: Maybe take it down half a notch? Love the enthusiasm, but the intensity is a bit
homerific.
Big Ten officiating: Just be better. Full stop.
Overall, Iowa athletics is in a strong position as we embark on a new year. Both basketball
teams are ranked and trending in the right direction. Football got the monkey of no ranked wins
off its back and is putting together a strong recruiting class. The volleyball team has notched a
few more wins and pulled itself out of the Big Ten basement. Baseball has strong leadership and
some lively arms. And wrestling hasn’t completely imploded.
As Larry David would say, “Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Pretty good.”
Nail some of these resolutions, and the Hawkeyes can go from good to great!
Follow me on BlueSky @torybrecht.bsky.social and tune in to the 12 Saturdays podcast
on all platforms.