Tuesdays with Torbee

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to their most bitter basketball rival, Illinois, in the Elite 8 and I’m not sure I’ve ever felt better after a loss.

Don’t get me wrong, seeing Iowa run out of gas and out-toughed in the second half of the NCAA regional final was a bummer. Having a Cinderella Final Four run derailed by the school that hates you the most stinks.

But let’s be honest, they weren’t even supposed to be there.

Ben McCollum didn’t just outperform expectations in year one of his tenure with a cast of mid-major transfers and former Drake players: he absolutely shattered them.

The Hawkeyes were on the right side of the pre-tournament bubble most of the Big Ten season, but not by a lot, as evidenced by drawing a dreaded No. 9 seed and a second-round date with No. 1 seed Florida. No one gave them a shot against the Gators, and the amazing upset they pulled highlighted by Alvaro Folguieras’ sublime corner three will live on in fan imaginations forever. For me, anything that happened after that was gravy, playing with house money or pick your cliché for having nothing to lose.

The opportunity to see Nebraska freak out and repeatedly commit self-induced errors en route to a season ended by their greatest nemesis, this time in basketball instead of football, was also a highlight.

The reaction of Iowa fans to their loss to Illinois compared to Nebraska fans in their loss to Iowa also says a lot about where the two programs are historically. The Cornhusker contingent whined and cried about officiating, Iowa’s physicality, and generally sulked like sullen teenagers. Iowa fans, for the most part, tipped their caps to the bigger, stronger Illini and told them to look out, as we expect to be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten going forward.

Nebraska was an irritant, a “new money” basketball program with scant history and only recent success. Illinois is a worthy nemesis, with a long history as a relative basketball power and lots of recent star power in guys like Ayo Dosunmu, Kendrick Nunn, Meyers Leonard, and Dee Brown. It was a little annoying to get beat by the Balkan Junior Professional team, but the new landscape of college basketball means a lot of 20-something former pros will be on rosters.

Most thought Iowa’s lack of interior size would doom them against Florida. It definitely caught up to them against Illinois, just as it did in Iowa City in January in a six-point loss. The fact is, Iowa does not match up well with the Illini length and strength down low. This point was made painfully clear by Alvaro Folguieras– arguably the star of Iowa’s run to the Elite 8 – being a virtual no-show with 0 points, 0 rebounds in a mere nine minutes. Seeing Illinois pull down more offensive rebounds than Iowa had total rebounds also drove the size mismatch home.

What is clear, however, is that McCollum’s system can and will play at the highest levels of the sport. His run at Drake, which included a first-round win in the NCAA tournament over the Big 12’s Mizzou was proof-of-concept. His Elite 8 run at Iowa with a roster cobbled together last minute and lacking star power outside of Bennett Stirtz is straight up proof.

With an entire offseason to collect players out of the portal, freshmen like Tate Sage and Trevin Jirak flashing at times, Trey Thompson coming off a redshirt and 4-star Ethan Harris coming in, I am giddy thinking of the team McCollum could put together for 2026-27. Nab a legitimate starting center and find a proven point guard who wants to be the shining focal point à laStirtz, and the Hawks should be cooking with gas.

Fans should also take a moment to appreciate the stellar work relatively new athletic director Beth Goetz has done. Iowa appears poised to hold its own in the new framework of NIL and mass player movement, in part thanks to her organizational efforts, but also her eye for coaching hires. As one of the smaller public schools in a low population state inside the Big Ten footprint, she has small-but-mighty Iowa positioned to compete on a level playing field with some of the biggest, richest departments in America.

Losing always hurts. But dreaming about the future is a good salve, particularly when those dreams are attainable, not just fantasy.

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