Tuesdays with Torbee

On the evening of March 13, 1999, with my 6-month-old daughter asleep on the couch beside me, I failed—rather loudly—to contain my excitement as Tom Davis’ last Iowa team stunned SEC power Arkansas to reach the Sweet 16.

My wife was miffed but understanding. It would not be the last time Hawkeye basketball interrupted family life.

Sunday night, 27 years later, I was back on that same couch—this time with my 23-year-old son and his girlfriend—as the three of us leapt to our feet, yelled, laughed and high-fived while Alvaro Folgueiras—who earlier had been at the center of a first-half scrum that had Florida convinced he’d thrown a punch—drained a dagger three to send No. 1 seed Florida, another SEC power, home and Iowa back to the Sweet 16.

Despite the lengthy delay between Iowa’s two shining March moments, the strains of familiarity between the events are impossible to ignore. The deeper you look at this current tourney run, the more it starts to feel less like a breakthrough and more like some kind of weird rerun.

Let’s start with the Koch factor. In ’99, J.R. Koch scored five quiet points in Iowa’s opener over UAB—then delivered 13 against the Razorbacks, including six perfect free throws and the game-clinching rebound, in the Hawkeyes’ overtime win. That night, Koch walked off the floor having helped Iowa survive Nolan Richardson’s “40 Minutes of Hell,” delivering the Hawks to the Sweet 16.

This past Sunday night, he was waiting in the stands, watching as Cooper connected on four big-time trifectas— a couple in critical crunch time as Florida mounted a furious second-half comeback. This came on the heels of his own slow start in round one against Clemson, when he scored eight and missed a couple of wide-open threes.

Same stage. Same moment. Same role, really—except for Cooper being a shooting assassin and Dad being a big.

And then you look up at who they were playing.

1999 Arkansas was a powerful, athletic, fast team four years removed from a title-game appearance.

2026 Florida was a powerful, athletic, fast team one season removed from a national title.

Arkansas made its reputation by pestering, harassing and running teams into the ground with non-stop effort. But Davis’ Hawkeyes pressed, harassed and beat the bigger Razorbacks at their own game.

Florida hangs its hat on big, bruising forwards and centers and a punishing style of basketball, including dominating on the boards. Ben McCollum’s Iowa, though, out bullied the bullies, crashed the glass harder and generally shocked the Gators by beating them at their own game.

It starts to make you wonder: is it just the match-ups… or something bigger? The last Iowa coach to take a team to the Sweet 16 was Tom Davis. The one who just did it grew up going to his camps.

Hell, even the regular season was a near Davis doppelgänger: beating up on patsies in the non-conference, a heartbreaker against Iowa State, a tough start to conference play, then a nice little winning streak to get on the tournament bubble. Hovering in or around the Top 25. Bad road losses to mediocre programs. The more things change…

At some point, it stops feeling like coincidence and more like either destiny or history repeating itself.

I do think McCollum’s eventual ceiling is higher than that of his former camp coach, who famously never lost a first-round tournament game but only managed one Elite Eight appearance in nine tries. Accomplishing a Sweet 16 run in year one with a cobbled-together cast of Drake transfers and portal players bodes astonishingly well for the future.

What matters most to fans is that Iowa is back, relevant and doing damage in the only month that truly matters in college basketball.

Somewhere between those two games, 27 years apart, a generation passed—from players on the floor to parents in the stands, from kids on the couch to adults jumping out of it.

And maybe that’s the part that isn’t coincidence at all.

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