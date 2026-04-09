Two new starters settling in along Iowa offensive line

The Iowa offensive line will have a couple of new starters this fall. Two players are penciled in to take over starting roles for a pair of players who will likely hear their name called at the upcoming NFL Draft. With Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens graduating, Iowa has openings at right tackle and left guard. Those spots will be filled by veterans Leighton Jones and Jack Dotzler.

The duo discuss the move into the starting lineup and staying patient while waiting for their opportunity. For Jones, it is a move into the lineup next to one of his good friends, Trevor Lauck, and the chemistry that the duo has on the left side of the line. Meanwhile, Dotzler talks about his path to this opportunity in the starting lineup at right tackle, replacing Dunker.