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Ty'Reek Coleman looking to fit in at Iowa

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Tom Kakert@HawkeyeReport
6h
Ty'Reek Coleman(1)
Ty'Reek Coleman talks about fitting in at Iowa.

Ty’Reek Coleman is confident in what he can do on the basketball court. He showed that last year at Illinois State in his freshman year. Now has gets to show even more of his skill set this season at the University of Iowa.

The sophomore guard is simply looking to fit in with his new teammates in Iowa City and also show that he can not only score, but distribute the basketball. He talks about coming to Iowa City two weeks before the rest of the team and what it was like to go into the portal and how it was different than his experience out of high school and also how Iowa had an edge when he did go into the portal because they had recruited him.

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