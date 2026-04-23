Iowa announces signing of Ty'Reek Coleman

Illinois State transfer Ty’Reek Coleman has signed a scholarship agreement with the University of Iowa men’s basketball program, it was announced Thursday by head coach Ben McCollum. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Ty’Reek is a twitchy, efficient scorer,” said McCollum. “He has a knack for being able to get into the lane to finish and he’s going to be a weapon in the pick-and-roll and drive-and-kick situations in our offense. Defensively, he is a strong guard who can really pressure the ball. We’re excited for Ty’Reek to join our program this summer.”

Coleman, a 6-2, 175-pound guard from Aurora, Illinois, averaged 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his freshman season at Illinois State. He helped the Redbirds win 23 games and advance to the championship game of the NIT.

“I chose the University of Iowa for a number of reasons from the players and coaches to everyone surrounding the program,” said Coleman. “When I hung out with the players on my visit, they were like my friends from back home, so it was easy to mesh with them.

“When I had the chance to spend more time with the coaching staff on my visit, I felt nothing but honesty and a connectedness that I knew I wanted to be a part of. This staff has a true belief in what I can bring to this program and how they can help me become the best version of myself. That led me to choosing the University of Iowa as my home.”

Coleman is the third player to sign with the program for the 2026-27 season, joining incoming freshmen Ethan Harris (Camas, Washington) and Jaidyn Coon (Storm Lake, Iowa).

Ty’Reek Coleman

6-2, 175, Guard

Aurora, Ill.

Waubonsie Valley High School

Illinois State University