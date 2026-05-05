Van Maanen makes college decision

Class of 2027 linebacker Kyler Van Maanen has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Pella native announced today that he has verbally committed to the Hawkeyes shortly after earning a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff this past week.

“The University of Iowa seems like a great fit for me,” Van Maanen told HawkeyeReport.com. “I had an amazing visit at Iowa recently where the coaching staff treated me super well and I could instantly recognize the great culture that they pride themselves on. The facilities and everything are all top-notch.”

As a junior, Van Maanen earned first-team All-State honors for Pella after racking up 92.5 tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss in leading the Dutch to an 11-2 record and state runner-up finish in Class 4A. With a 4.68 forty, a 4.21 shuttle, and a 36-inch vertical, he is an intriguing prospect that is just beginning to scratch the surface, which will now continue at Iowa next year.

“It was my No. 1 school for sure,” said Van Maanen. “They develop linebackers like no other program, their culture is amazing, and they have the best coaching staff in the NCAA.”

Overall, Van Maanen is commitment No. 10 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining defensive linemen Tommy Riordan and Jerrence Knoblock, linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham, offensive linemen Reilly Newman and Nate Brenneman, safety Jake Thies, tight end Jaxx DeJean, and quarterback Brayden Santibanez.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.