Virginia Tech LHP Austin Dean talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal season, for the most part, has come to a close. Most programs are turning their focus to fall baseball and welcoming their newcomers to campus over the next couple of weeks. However, Rick Heller and his coaching staff are still working hard to bolster their roster and have done so with a pair of transfer additions to the pitching staff over the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, the Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer left-handed pitcher Austin Dean. After redshirting as a freshman for the Hokies, Dean will have four years of eligibility remaining.

"Throughout the visit and all the conversations, I felt I got an extreme sense of transparency from the staff," Dean told HawkeyeReport. "Transparency is something that is difficult to come by in this line of business, but the staff was a genuine group of people who want the best for their players and they made that evident."

"I had a handful of schools reach out and a few others offer. Although Iowa actually was one of the later schools to reach out it seemed like the right fit."

A highly sought after prospect out of West Potomac High School in Virginia, Dean was rated as the #19 left-handed pitcher and #205 overall player in the '25 class by Perfect Game. He committed to Virginia Tech and spent last season with the Hokies. After a minor injury kept him out of practice for some time in the fall, he and the coaching staff decided that a redshirt year was the best course of action.

"I was a little inconsistent and got a minor injury at the wrong time which led to that decision. It taught me what hard work really means, and I grew the itch to be able to compete day in and day out."

The Iowa Baseball coaching staff is going through a change with Wes Obermueller departing after two seasons, including one as the pitching coach, meaning the Hawkeyes will have their fifth pitching coach in six seasons. Former Hawkeye Casey Day has taken over the job and Dean was impressed during his talks with Day.

"My conversations with Coach Day have been great. It seems like we see eye to eye and have a similar philosophy when it comes to pitching. He has a plan and a plan to execute and there’s not much more you could ask for."

This fall (and winter) will be crucial for Dean to prove to the coaching staff that he can be one of the cornerstone pieces in the bullpen next season. His recruiting rank certainly catches your eye, as he was just three spots behind Brody Irlbeck in the left-handed pitcher rankings and 29 spots behind him in the national rankings. Irlbeck was set to be the Saturday starter as a true freshman last year before an injury had him out for the season. Another thing that stands out is his height. Standing at 6-foot-8, Dean will be tied for the second-tallest Iowa pitcher since 1969. If he pitches anywhere near his recruiting, Austin will have a major role on the pitching staff.

"I consider myself to be a uber competitive pitcher who will put it all on the line for my guys. Every time I toe the rubber, I just want to do what I can for the team and help us win," said Dean. "I have a three pitch mix right now including a fastball, slider and changeup. My highest usage comes from my fastball (91-95) and slider. My changeup is a newer addition but coming along strongly."

"Being that I'm a left-handed arm, I believe the coaches see me as a guy who can come in and make a big impact (on the pitching staff)."

There will be ample opportunity for Dean, not only because of the talent he possesses, but because of the way the Iowa pitching staff is constructed, especially if Brody Irlbeck finds himself in the starting rotation. Sophomore Brolan Frost showed well last season, mostly used as a midweek arm and figures to have a bigger role, but sophomore Carter Wilcox and incoming freshman Brooks McCarty are the only other left-handers on the staff. Ideally, you'd you want to have a couple of left-handed pitching options out of the bullpen, so that will be something to watch this fall. Wilcox, another highly rated lefty from that '27 class (#24 LHP), will be in the mix to earn innings.