DJ Vonnahme motivated heading into fall camp

When he was a true freshman walk-on to the Iowa program, DJ Vonnahme wasn’t expecting to see the field. However, he found it by making an impact on special teams. That lead to playing tight end this past season and by the end of the year, he was putting up huge numbers in the passing game.

Which brings us to this season and what Vonnahme can do to build off that successful run, including breakout performances against Nebraska and Vanderbilt to cap the 2025 season. What is in store this year? What about the competition at the tight end position with veteran Addison Ostrenga back for his fifth year? Also, what is the message he has received from his position coach, Abdul Hodge?