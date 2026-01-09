WATCH: Ben McCollum, Hawkeyes recap Minnesota, preview Illinois

The Iowa Men’s Basketball team is coming off a loss to Minnesota back on Tuesday, but the time to think about that loss is over. This is Big Ten play now and there are no off days, as the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini come to town for a rivalry matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Head coach Ben McCollum met with the media on Friday morning, discussing his takeaways from the loss to Minnesota, the challenges that Illinois presents on film, the fan support building as Big Ten play gets going and more. The media also got the meet with Kael Combs and Tate Sage for a little bit.