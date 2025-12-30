WATCH: Ben McCollum, Hawkeyes talk win over UMass Lowell

A much-needed tune up separated the holiday a break and a full slate of Big Ten games for the Iowa Men’s Basketball team. The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes took care of business on Monday afternoon, defeating UMass Lowell 90-62 to move to 11-2 on the season. Up next, the UCLA Bruins (10-3) will come to town on Saturday.

Head coach Ben McCollum met with the media after the win to discuss the team’s overall performance, their dominance in the paint, how he evaluates the entire non-conference slate and more. The media also met with Bennett Stirtz and Alvaro Folgueiras. Stirtz finished with a team-high 22 points and eight assists, while Folgueiras added 14 points off the bench.