WATCH: Ben McCollum previews Oregon, upcoming west coast trip

It’s time for a little west coast swing for the Iowa Men’s Basketball team. The start of a four-game stretch that feels more than manageable, will being on the west coast with trips to face Oregon and Washington. Their next four opponents are a combined 7-32 in Big Ten play, but it’s never easy going west in conference play.

Head coach Ben McCollum met with the media on Friday morning to discuss the Hawkeyes trip west, including looking at the matchup against Oregon, how they will handle the travel aspect, Tavion Banks stepping up in Big Ten play and more.