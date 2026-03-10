WATCH: Ben McCollum previews the Big Ten Tournament

It’s postseason time for Ben McCollum and the Hawkeyes. In his first season as head coach, McCollum has Iowa in position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. But first, they’ll travel out to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament, starting with a second round matchup against either Maryland or Oregon. Although a win might not be necessary to make the field of 68, it would settle any potential Selection Sunday nerves, while it would also break up a three-game losing streak.

Head coach Ben McCollum met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the development on offense, taking care of the “teams you should beat”, the response from the team after a couple of close losses and more. He also spoke about the messaging he gives to his team when postseason play begins.