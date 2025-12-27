WATCH: Ben McCollum talks return from the holidays

The Christmas break will soon wrap up, and the Iowa Men’s Basketball team will return to the court. They’ll close out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Monday against UMass Lowell, but then it’s back to Big Ten play with UCLA coming to Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are off to a 10-2 start, including a 1-1 mark in conference play.

Head coach Ben McCollum met with the media on Saturday morning to discuss the second half the season, including a brief look at UMass Lowell on Monday. He also talked about returning to practice after the break, what he looks at first when preparing for an opposing defense, next season’s non-conference schedule and more.