WATCH: Coach Rick Heller previews the Iowa Baseball season

Nothing signals the return of Iowa Baseball like team media day. Just eight days from now, the Hawkeyes will take the field in Phoenix for their season-opener against Kansas State at the MLB Desert Invitational. Coming off of a 33-22-1 season a year ago, they return the majority of pieces on the position player side, while the pitching staff is going through a major overhaul, led by a number of young arms.

Head coach Rick Heller met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the beginning of his 13th season with the Hawkeyes, the latest with the starting rotation and pitching staff, changes to the coaching staff over the offseason and more.