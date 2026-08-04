WATCH: Dean Ward talks at Iowa Soccer Media Day

If you go back a little over a decade, the Iowa Soccer program was nothing. They weren’t competing atop the Big Ten, and they weren’t going to the NCAA Tournament. That changed when Dave Dilanni took over the program, leading the Hawkeyes to five top five finishes in the Big Ten, five NCAA Tournaments and the program’s first ever Sweet Sixteen appearance. This past offseason, Dilanni took the Michigan head coaching job and now, former Xavier head coach Dean Ward is in charge of keeping the momentum going. The Hawkeyes open play on August 12th when they host Milwaukee at the UI Soccer Complex.

On Tuesday morning, the new head coach of the Hawkeyes met with the media ahead of practice to discuss the upcoming season, how his staff kept the roster together through a coaching change, his style of play and more.