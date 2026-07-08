WATCH: Hawkeyes discuss newcomers and summer practice

It was an eventful day for the media inside the Carver-Hawkeye Arena practice gym. Open for the viewing for the final 30 minutes, the Iowa men’s basketball team spent the majority of that time scrimmaging and getting up and down the floor. Although the season doesn’t tip off for another four months, there’s a lot of excitement around the program after the Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987. This group is focused on improving upon last year’s ninth place finish in the Big Ten standings and turning that NCAA Tournament run into a more common occurrence.

After practice concluded, many players were available for interviews. HawkeyeReport caught up with returners Tate Sage, Cam Manyawu and Trey Thompson to get their thoughts on summer workouts, building on last season’s success and more. We also spoke with St Mary’s transfer Andrew McKeever and true freshman Jaidyn Coon to hear about their respective transitions to Iowa, as well as how they’ve been integrating with the returning roster.