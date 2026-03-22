WATCH: Hawkeyes flip the page to Virginia

There was little time for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team to think about their win over FDU. They quickly transitioned to their scout for Virginia last night, with the main focus being that their season is still alive and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen will be on the line next time they take the floor.

On Sunday afternoon, HawkeyeReport caught up with Kylie Feuerbach, Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke to get their thoughts on flipping the page to Virginia, some of the keys to getting a win and more.