WATCH: Hawkeyes take the floor for practice ahead of FDU

For many teams, their pre-NCAA Tournament practice is all about getting familiar with the arena, the court and the rims at the new venue. In the case of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, it was business as usual within in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Still, it’s a different feeling and the stakes are higher as they get set to face 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

After their media interviews were done the Hawkeyes took to the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a practice session in front of the media, before finishing their practice behind closed doors. We have some highlights from the 15-minute open practice portion today.