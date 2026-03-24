WATCH: Hawkeyes talk Iowa Pro Day

On Monday, all 32 NFL teams had representatives in Iowa City for the Iowa Football Pro Day, as teams evaluate talent and get set for the NFL Draft in April. Since 2020, the Hawkeyes have had 24 players drafted, while many others have earned undrafted free agent opportunities. Now, it’s time for the next wave of guys to get their chance to carry on the Iowa to NFL pipeline.

On Tuesday, a number of players that participated in Pro Day, including Drew Stevens, Seth Anderson, Jacob Gill and Hayden Large met with the media to discuss what they’ve been hearing regarding their pro opportunities and what they’ve been doing to prepare.