WATCH: Hawkeyes talk loss to UCLA in the Big Ten Championship

It’s very possible that UCLA could go on to win the national title. On a level above any other team in the Big Ten, the Bruins rolled to a 96-45 win over Iowa in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Hawkeyes fall to 26-6 on the season but are expected to hear their name called as a 2 seed when next week’s Selection Show comes around.

After the game was over, several players met with the media in the locker room to discuss the loss to the Bruins. Taylor Stremlow, Journey Houston, Kylie Feuerbach and Hannah Stuelke all shared their thoughts on the game.