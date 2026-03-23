WATCH: Hawkeyes talk upset loss to Virginia

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team fell victim to the March Madness on Monday afternoon, as they were upset 83-75 by 10th-seeded Virginia in a double overtime thriller. With the loss, the Hawkeyes close the season at 27-7 and fall short of the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season.

After the game was over, HawkeyeReport spoke with several players during the open locker room, talking with Taylor Stremlow, Ava Heiden, Kylie Feuerbach and Chit-Chat Wright. They spoke about what the difference in the game was, how the poor perimeter shooting made things tougher, if they felt any pressure late in the game and more.